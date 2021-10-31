Metro Detroit weather: A little wet for trick-or-treaters, then colder tonight

DETROIT – Happy Halloween and welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

A line of scattered rain showers and sprinkles arrives ahead of a cold front this evening. They are scattered and fast-moving, so it will not be a wash out by any means for trick-or-treaters.

The scattered wet weather is ahead a moderately weak cold front. That front ushers in colder air tonight and for the rest of this week.

Sunset is at 6:28 p.m.

Sunday evening will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Scattered rain showers are possible, but families will not be impacted too heavily while trick-or-treating. Temperatures will be near 50°F or lower.

Any scattered raindrops fade away and leave Sunday night. It becomes much chillier with overnight lows in the upper 30s in the 40s. Remember to bring your pets indoors before going to bed.

Sunrise is at 8:07 a.m.

Next week

Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the low 50s .

Mother Nature gives us dry weather on Election Day Tuesday. It will be cold when the polls open in the morning. Temperatures start in the middle 30s. Daytime temperatures will only be in the middle and upper 40s. Skies will be partly sunny mostly cloudy.

The nighttime and early morning will become even colder the rest of the week. Skies will be partly sunny to mostly sunny Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Daytime temperatures be in the middle 40s. Late night and early morning lows will be near or below freezing. Remember to bring in potted plants each night and cover sensitive ones if they remain outdoors.

Daylight Saving Time ends during the next weekend. Saturday will be partly sunny and not as chilly. Temperatures return to the low 50s.

After we “fall back” one hour Saturday night, Sunday will be partly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s.

