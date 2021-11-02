Metro Detroit weather: Frigid with a few flakes flying

Good Tuesday morning! And, Happy Election Day to you. It’s another cool start around Metro Detroit with temps dropping down into the low and mid 30s with enough of a breeze to keep wind chills in the upper 20s at times so bundle up. We may also see a few flurries or sprinkles flying around in spots this morning but there is limited moisture to tap into, so it’s nothing to worry about. You’ll need that thicker jacket again today, and hat and gloves if you’re planning on being outside for a little while this morning.

Sunrise is at 8:08 a.m.

We will see a decent mix of sun and clouds today, however highs will struggle staying five to 10 degrees below average all around all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. There’s a weak disturbance that is starved of moisture bringing the chances for a few flakes flying and a few afternoon sprinkles here and there. Highs will only hit the mid to maybe upper 40s and the pesky breeze keeps it feeling cooler all day WSW to WNW 5-15 gusting to 23mph at times. That breeze is pushing clouds our way from Lake Michigan with an occasional flurry or sprinkle, but it is nothing to keep us indoors and away from the polls on this Election Day. Do your civic duty with pride and vote!

Sunset is at 6:25 p.m.

Skies will clear out enough into early Wednesday to bring morning lows down into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees as you head out and about early in the day. We’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds but we will remain under the influence of this cool air through Thursday. So highs should be locked in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday with lighter winds WNW 5-10mph.

A brief increase in clouds Wednesday night and Thursday morning may produce a few more flakes or flurries but the air remains mostly dry so it’s nothing much. That dry air keeps moisture at an absolute minimum all week and we should get back into some sunshine Thursday afternoon with highs still failing to get anywhere close to average or normal which is in the mid 50s in early November.

Friday and Saturday will be nice and bright with winds shifting to the southwest which should help us get into the low 50s.

Sunday and Monday will be the warmest days ahead with highs in the mid 50s Sunday and possibly 60 degrees Monday in Metro Detroit. All computer model data points to our next concern for wet weather still a week away.

