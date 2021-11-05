49º

Metro Detroit weather: Wonderful weekend ahead!

Highs in the 50s this weekend

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

As expected, lingering cloud cover this morning eroded this afternoon, and we’re finishing the day with plenty of sunshine in most areas.

That sunshine also boosted temperatures into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees (9 to 10 degrees Celsius), which made for a nice end of the work week!

Skies will continue clearing into the evening hours, remain mostly clear for a while, and then become partly cloudy later at night as some harmless higher clouds move in.

Lows will be similar to what we experienced early this morning: many of us dropping into the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius), but closer to 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island closer to Detroit. What little wind we have will blow from the south at 2 to 5 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 6:22 p.m., and Saturday morning’s sunrise is at 8:12 a.m. These times will jump back approximately one hour on Sunday as we go back onto Eastern Standard Time…don’t forget to set those clocks BACK one hour before you go to bed Saturday night!

Saturday will start with sunshine mixed with some high clouds, then those clouds will move out and we’ll be mostly sunny for most of the afternoon. Highs nudge slight upward into the low 50s (11 degrees Celsius). South wind at 8 to 12 mph.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (1 to 2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and even warmer on Sunday, with highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

The nice weather continues into Monday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Suggestion: get those outdoor chores and yardwork done this weekend, because next weekend will not be so nice. The long-range computer models suggest that highs next weekend will only reach the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius), with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross was born in Detroit and has spent his entire life and career right here in southeast Michigan. Paul has researched, written and produced eight half-hour documentaries for WDIV, as well as many science, historical and environmental stories.

