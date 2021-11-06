Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday evening, ‘fall back’ one hour tonight

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

We made it well into the 50s to end the week and for the final day before daylight saving time ends. We turn our clocks back one hour tonight before bedtime. Tonight will be fair and chilly with milder weather to come tomorrow.

Saturday evening will be mainly clear and chillier. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Sunset is at 6:20 p.m.

Remember to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed. Daylight saving time is ending Saturday night. Also, it is an excellent idea to change the batteries and all of your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Saturday night will be clear and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 30s.

Sunday will be sunny and milder. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny and mild. Temperatures will be above average again by, at least, 5 to 10 degrees. Highs will be in the low 60s on Monday and in the middle 50s Tuesday.

Showers are possible Tuesday night, and Wednesday will be partly sunny and cool. Temps will be in the middle 50s.

Welcome to Veterans’ Day, Thursday. There is a chance of showers with highs near 60 degrees.

Friday will have a better chance of rain. It will be cooler with highs in the low 50s.

