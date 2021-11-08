Metro Detroit weather: Warm start to the week

Good Monday morning! We have mostly clear skies and temperatures on the mild side around Metro Detroit to get this work and school week started. Temps are in the mid and upper 30s to low 40s as you head out and about and it does feel a handful of degrees cooler with just a slight wind early on. There may be some patchy fog in a few spots so just make sure you slow it down if you run into any reduced visibility and that will be mainly in more hilly or rural parts of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Sunrise is at 7:15 a.m.

Skies will stay sunny through your morning, and then clouds begin to fill in as we head through our Monday afternoon. We should still be able to see or feel our temps end up in the lower 60s with a bit of a breeze SW 5-15 gusting to 23mph at times. Although our skies will be gradually filling with clouds this afternoon and evening, there’s no rain in our Monday forecast, and don’t forget about the changes in Daylight Saving Time as our sun rises and sets earlier which means get those outdoor activities done before 5 p.m. if you need any light.

Sunset is at 5:18 p.m.

Patchy fog will be more widespread and a little more problematic on Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit, so plan on a little extra time for that morning commute tomorrow. Lows will be mild in the low to mid 40s, and highs will hit the upper 50s to near 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Computer model data shows a very weak cool front swinging through in the late afternoon or early evening with a shower or two, but it doesn’t look like much. It may be a shower or two during the evening commute tomorrow but no guarantees and the showers may dry up as they push through.

Wednesday will be a nice balance of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 50s after morning lows near 40 degrees. So a mild day staying just above average for highs which should be in the low 50s. But change is coming!

We have showers coming in later on Thursday of this week which is Veteran’s Day. The showers with another cool front will be more widespread and with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s, it’s all rain.

Cool temps come rushing in Friday and into the weekend as a slow moving weather disturbance will be moving overhead bringing us occasional rain and snow showers Friday through the weekend. Don’t worry, we don’t see any big snow storms coming our way just yet.

