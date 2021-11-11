Metro Detroit weather: Mild Veterans day with rain; weekend snow shower chances

There was a brief batch of rain showers that moved south to north through Metro Detroit early this morning, but things are dry for now and temperatures are very mild to get started on this Veteran’s Day. You will head out to temps in the mid and upper 40s and the roads are just fine following that very light and brief rain shower. We have what could be our last mild or warming day of the week, and maybe of the year, but you’ll want to make sure you grab the umbrella before you head out.

Sunrise is at 7:19 a.m.

A warming wind will start cranking all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario and it may try to rattle those garbage cans here and there. Skies will be partly sunny as highs hit the low to maybe mid 60s one last time helped by those breezes SSE 10-20 gusting 25-35mph at times. A warm front is pushing through this morning and an approaching cold front will bring our rain chances later this afternoon. The showers will be coming from the south and west and may begin as early as 2 p.m. but expect showers through the mid and late afternoon into your evening drive. The rain will begin to wind down around 8-9pm with a few evening showers.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:15 p.m.

Limited moisture moves out overnight and temps begin to tumble in Metro Detroit. We’ll call Friday moving day as temps will be in the 30s to near 40 degrees in the morning with mostly clear skies. Yes, we will see some Friday sunshine but as the cool air keeps marching in and the winds pick up SSW 10-20mph, clouds will begin to form and move in with an isolated shower and temps in the upper 40s to low 50s. So, a wintry mix is more likely for Saturday and we don’t expect much in the way of moisture Friday. Still, some scattered lake enhanced shower chances in the afternoon and early evening Friday.

Saturday and the entire weekend ahead, will be cold! We expect morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s and highs only in the low 40s at best both days. We will see those winds WSW 10-20mph Saturday and more a lake effect machine going drawing in scattered light rain and snow showers mainly in the afternoon. Sunday is still up in the air with a quick moving snow maker, a clipper racing through the Midwest and it’s target is not yet absolute. There’s a chance we get a glancing blow and snow showers that could put down a coating here and there. We will keep you posted as we get closer. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

Ad

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android