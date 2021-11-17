Metro Detroit weather: Don’t get used to warmer temperatures

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Temperatures soared right on schedule Wednesday, and by mid-afternoon, we were near and even above that 60-degree mark (15 degrees Celsius).

Once the drizzle moved out, we had an interval of pleasant weather to take advantage of. Don’t get used to it!

As of 3:45 p.m., a cold front -- the front edge of a much colder air mass -- stretches between Grand Rapids and Lansing and, once it passes by, temperatures will immediately start falling -- to the point where we’ll be in the mid- to upper 30s (2 to 4 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Showers will increase ahead of the front, so keep this in mind and check our app’s real-time radar if you want to head outside for the last of this mild air.

Wind behind the front will shift from southwest to west and blow at 10 to 15 mph overnight.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 5:10 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 7:28 a.m.

Rest of this week

It appears we’ll have some sunshine for the first half of Thursday, then skies will become mostly cloudy and some light snow showers are possible by late afternoon.

Temps will only rise a few degrees, perhaps into the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) by afternoon. But it’ll be windy, with a west wind at 15 to 20 mph (and higher gusts), which will add some big time chill to the air.

Skies eventually clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday (TGIF!), with highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Friday night, with lows in the low 30s (-1 to 0 degrees Celsius).

Weekend forecast

Saturday appears to be a dry day, albeit with lots of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s (6 to 7 degrees Celsius).

The models still aren’t clear on the timing, but it appears some rain showers are possible Sunday (possibly mixed with some wet snowflakes if they begin late at night or very early Sunday morning). Highs, however, will rebound into the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Thanksgiving week

The upcoming holiday week is going to be cold. Highs Monday and Tuesday should only make it into the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius), and then only nudge slightly upward to near or a little above 40 degrees (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) the rest of the week.

It’ll be especially breezy Monday, with snow showers as well, so that might end up being the coldest feeling day.

Fortunately, Tuesday through Saturday look dry here in Southeast Michigan. There could be some lake-effect snow downwind of Lakes Michigan, Huron and Superior on some of the days, so be mindful of this if you’ll be traveling that way, and frequently check our app’s real-time radar to see what’s out there before you hit the road.

