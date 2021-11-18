Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 18, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 18, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Some snow this evening
- Lake effect snow showers ongoing this afternoon on the west side of the state.
- They’ll swing through for the rest of this afternoon and this evening, but are not expected to be nearly as intense here.
- A light accumulation is possible.
Rain/snow mix next week
- Rain returns Sunday, and with highs in the middle to upper 40s it should be all rain Sunday.
- On the back side of the rain, colder air moves in Monday along with more lake effect snow showers.
- Too far out to talk accumulations with this system, but we’ll watch it closely.
Other weather headlines
Partial lunar eclipse
- Lunar eclipse overnight tonight. It starts at 1:02am, is maximized at 4:02 a.m., and ends at 7:03 a.m. (Times for the airport in Romulus)
- While the moon won’t be 100% covered in the Earth’s shadow, it’ll be 97%., so it should look pretty red.
- FORECAST: Still thinking we’ll see enough clearing to see this as clouds should be breaking in time, but can’t rule out a few clouds here and there.
Normal low at 32 degrees
- Saturday the normal low temperature is back to 32 degrees.
- This number continues to go down through late January.