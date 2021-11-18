34º

Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 18, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Michigan Weather Radar Nov. 18, 2021 (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Nov. 18, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Some snow this evening

  • Lake effect snow showers ongoing this afternoon on the west side of the state.
  • They’ll swing through for the rest of this afternoon and this evening, but are not expected to be nearly as intense here.
  • A light accumulation is possible.

Rain/snow mix next week

  • Rain returns Sunday, and with highs in the middle to upper 40s it should be all rain Sunday.
  • On the back side of the rain, colder air moves in Monday along with more lake effect snow showers.
  • Too far out to talk accumulations with this system, but we’ll watch it closely.

Other weather headlines

Partial lunar eclipse

  • Lunar eclipse overnight tonight. It starts at 1:02am, is maximized at 4:02 a.m., and ends at 7:03 a.m. (Times for the airport in Romulus)
  • While the moon won’t be 100% covered in the Earth’s shadow, it’ll be 97%., so it should look pretty red.
  • FORECAST: Still thinking we’ll see enough clearing to see this as clouds should be breaking in time, but can’t rule out a few clouds here and there.

Normal low at 32 degrees

  • Saturday the normal low temperature is back to 32 degrees.
  • This number continues to go down through late January.

