Metro Detroit weather update: Nov. 18, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Lunar eclipse overnight tonight. It starts at 1:02am, is maximized at 4:02 a.m., and ends at 7:03 a.m. (Times for the airport in Romulus)

While the moon won’t be 100% covered in the Earth’s shadow, it’ll be 97%., so it should look pretty red.

