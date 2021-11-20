Metro Detroit weather: Clouds increase Friday night as temperatures drop

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

Filtered moonlight will shine over the region as clouds gather and the temperature drops tonight. Saturday will be dry and mainly gray with chilly conditions. Those clouds release chilly raindrops Sunday.

Friday night will be colder with increasing clouds. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and low 30s.

Saturday

Saturday will have increasing clouds, and it remains chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s as families shop, decorate and get ready for Thanksgiving.

Sunday

Chilly rain showers arrive Sunday under overcast skies. Afternoon temperatures will be near 45°F. Some of those raindrops will mix with snowflakes by Sunday night.

Next week

Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with on and off snowflakes. It will be even colder high temperatures only in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be sunnier but remain much colder than average. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Computer models vary when it comes to weather on Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

For now, Travel Day Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers. Highs return to the low 40s.

It will be chilly for the start of Thanksgiving, Thursday, and America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Temperatures start in the low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers are possible and not guaranteed later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s, and rain showers are possible if precipitation develops.

