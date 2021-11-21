Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Saturday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy. There remains a chance of sprinkles before midnight. Then they leave and temperatures go down only a few degrees. It will still be chilly, just not as cold as it is normally this time of year. Sunday will be another gray day with a chance of rain. Colder air arrives early next week. Parade weather still looks chilly and dry.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Overnight lows will be in the low and mid-30s.

Chilly rain showers arrive Sunday under overcast skies. Afternoon temperatures will be near 45°F. Some of those raindrops will mix with snowflakes by Sunday night.

Monday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny with on and off snowflakes. It will be even colder high temperatures only in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will be sunnier, but it remains much colder than average. Daytime temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Ad

Computer models vary when it comes to weather on Wednesday and Thanksgiving.

For now, Travel Day Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered rain showers by late afternoon and evening. Highs return to the middle 40s.

It will be chilly and dry for the start of Thanksgiving Thursday and America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Temperatures start in the low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Showers are possible and not guaranteed later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 40s, and rain showers are possible if precipitation develops.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below: