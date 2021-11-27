Winter weather advisory in SE Michigan: Timing, how much snow to expect

DETROIT – A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Detroit and most of Southeast Michigan from 3:00 p.m. to midnight.

Scattered flurries are possible just after The Game’s kickoff. More widespread, steady snow will arrive afterward. Accumulations will occur on grassy and paved surfaces. Snow becomes more scattered by late tonight. On and off snowflakes are possible tomorrow with some sunshine. Higher temperatures return by the middle of next week.

The biggest college football rivalry of all time -- Michigan vs. Ohio State -- commences at noon in Ann Arbor. It will remain mostly cloudy there, and across the region, and it will be cold. Highs will only be in the low 30s, barely above freezing.

Snow will arrive this afternoon from a quick-moving clipper system. Moving from Northwest to Southeast, the first flakes will begin falling between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Ad

Saturday evening will be snowy and cold. Temperatures will be near 30 degrees.

Saturday night will will have scattered snow showers. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Saturday snow accumulation

One to two inches of snow will have fallen by Saturday night. Two to three inches are more likely north of M-59/Hall Road in Livingston County, Northern Oakland County, Northern Macomb County and in communities farther north.

More snow Sunday

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. It will be colder than average again with highs in the mid-30s. Hanukkah begins and sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Next week preview

Monday will be partly sunny with scattered snow. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and not as cold. Daytime temps will reach the low 40s.

More sun and fair-weather clouds are on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low and middle Wednesday, and in the upper 40s Thursday.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below: