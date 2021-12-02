Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 2, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 2, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Wintry mix possible Friday
- The exact track of this rain/snow mix is a bit up in the air, but it’ll be close enough that some of us will get in on the action.
- The best chances to see this will be in the South Zone in the morning hours of Friday.
- A light accumulation remains possible, really just in the South Zone near the Ohio state line.
Weekend rain chances
- There is increasing confidence that it’ll be all rain later Sunday.
- It’s going to be getting windy, as well.
Snow chances next week
- Behind the rain Sunday night, a few snow showers look likely Monday in the form of lake-effect snow showers.
- Along with the snow showers Monday, it’ll be pretty windy, as well.
- Another system brings us snow Wednesday into Thursday.
- Some raindrops might mix in on Thursday.
Closest perigee (supermoon) of the year
- The biggest supermoon of 2021 is on Saturday. The moon will be 221,702 miles away from earth, making it the closest Perigee.
Normal high back down to 40 degrees
- The normal high is back to 40 degrees on Sunday.
- It continues to go down through later January.