Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 2, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar for Dec. 2, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 2, 2021, afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Wintry mix possible Friday

  • The exact track of this rain/snow mix is a bit up in the air, but it’ll be close enough that some of us will get in on the action.
  • The best chances to see this will be in the South Zone in the morning hours of Friday.
  • A light accumulation remains possible, really just in the South Zone near the Ohio state line.

Weekend rain chances

  • There is increasing confidence that it’ll be all rain later Sunday.
  • It’s going to be getting windy, as well.

Snow chances next week

  • Behind the rain Sunday night, a few snow showers look likely Monday in the form of lake-effect snow showers.
  • Along with the snow showers Monday, it’ll be pretty windy, as well.
  • Another system brings us snow Wednesday into Thursday.
  • Some raindrops might mix in on Thursday.

Closest perigee (supermoon) of the year

  • The biggest supermoon of 2021 is on Saturday. The moon will be 221,702 miles away from earth, making it the closest Perigee.

Normal high back down to 40 degrees

  • The normal high is back to 40 degrees on Sunday.
  • It continues to go down through later January.

