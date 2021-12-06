Metro Detroit weather: Temps dropping and winds cranking

The rain from Sunday and early Monday is mainly shifting to our east and will keep pumping into parts of Southern Ontario through the morning hours. The roads are wet and temps are slowly dropping after a cold front moved through Metro Detroit. Temps in the mid 40s will fall into the upper 30s through the morning and the winds are picking up. You’ll want the full winter arsenal if you’re going to be outside today because the temps are dropping and the winds will be cranking. Although the roads are slippery, there is no ice concern as temps stay above freezing.

Sunrise is at 7:48 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for all of SE Lower Michigan and that means you’ll feel it too Canada. We’re talking about a timeframe of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. where winds will be sustained from the West 15-30mph and we will experience gusts up to 45mph. That’s enough to knock around some of our Holiday decorations, and could knock down weak tree limbs, so a few power outages are likely through this afternoon. We will see lake effect snow showers getting going too with a few heavier bursts of snow likely making travel tricky later this afternoon and early evening. Keep that in mind. Temps will fall through the 30s and wind chills will be in the 20s most of the day, falling into the teens by the evening.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Cooler air will stay in place Tuesday and Wednesday for us in Metro Detroit, and these could be some of the colder readings of the season coming our way. We will awake to temps in the mid to upper teens Tuesday and then mostly cloudy skies with highs only in the upper 20s with lighter winds WSW 5-12mph. Mid to upper teens again Wednesday morning with a few snow showers possible as we head out to work and school. Highs warm only into the low 30s Wednesday under partly sunny skies.

Mild air will slowly work back later this week as we expect highs in the mid to upper 30s on Thursday with a slight chance for a stray shower or two in the afternoon which will likely be a wintry mix.

Friday temps will hit the mid 40s or warmer and rain showers are likely in the afternoon.

We will likely see a few rain showers Saturday with highs in the mid 40s and then cooler air moves back in to end our weekend.

Ad

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android