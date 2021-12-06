Metro Detroit weather: Wind advisory, snow squalls and falling temperatures

DETROIT – A wind advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 7 p.m.

It’s been a windy, cold and snowy day. Snow squalls are racing through the area, limiting invisibility and causing poor driving conditions. Temperatures fall throughout the day, so bundle up.

It becomes even colder at night, as snow showers and squalls fade.

It’s been a while since we’ve dealt with snow squalls, so let me remind you that these squalls, although brief with generally lighter accumulations, can cause very hazardous driving conditions. Disability can be reduced down to near zero. High wind speeds can cause branches to fall, or even whole trees to collapse. The snow can suddenly make a slippery mess out of dry roads and sidewalks.

Having that said, Monday afternoon will be filled with numerous snow squalls as the mercury plummets rapidly to the low 30s and upper 20s. Also, it will be windy -- sustained winds blowing between 20 and 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph or faster.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Snow squalls and showers slowly dissipate Monday evening, and the temperature keeps dropping. Temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 20s.

Monday night will be very cold and cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the teens to near 20 degrees. Wind chills will be in the single digits and they hit zero, at times, by dawn.

Sunrise at 7:49 a.m.

Tuesday

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week. Afternoon temperatures will only be in the mid- and upper 20s. Wind chills will be in the single digits and teens all day. Remember to dress warmly, in layers, and make sure kids have their hats, scarves and gloves to cover any extremities.

There’s a chance of snow showers Tuesday night. Overnight lows will be in the low 20s.

Rest of this week

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Thursday will be partly sunny and chilly. Highs will be in the mid- and upper 30s.

A chance of showers returns Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s.

