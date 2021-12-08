Metro Detroit weather: Light snow turns to rain as warm front passes through this week

DETROIT – Following the big changes, we settled into some wintry cold for the first part of the week, but get ready for another dose of weather whiplash. In fact, it looks to be very similar to what happened Sunday night/early Monday (including the wind).

But first, the light snow showers we had Wednesday afternoon will move out before too long, and the night ahead will be mostly cloudy, with temps dropping into the low to mid-20s (-6 to -5 degrees Celsius) by dawn. Southwest wind will shift to the southeast overnight, at 2 to 5 mph.

Wednesday evening’s sunset is at 5:01 p.m., and Thursday morning’s sunrise is at 7:50 a.m.

Thursday

Thursday will be cloudy, with some light snow possible, generally north of M-59/Highland Road/Hall Road in the morning, and then some light snow north and scattered light rain showers south during the afternoon. Again, precipitation amounts should be light, with perhaps a dusting of snow possible to the north.

Highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius) continue the gradual warming trend that started Wednesday. Southeast wind will blow at 8 to 12 mph.

Any lingering light rain or snow showers will end early Thursday evening, with cloudy skies prevailing the rest of the night. Lows in the low 30s (0 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly cloudy Friday, and I think we’ll be dry for the daylight hours. Then, showers -- some with heavy downpours -- will develop Friday evening ahead of an approaching warm front.

Temperatures, as you might remember from this past Sunday, will still be cool in the afternoon, just reaching the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Once the warm front passes by, temperatures will rise Friday night, as we saw Sunday night. This time, however, we’ll rise well into the 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius). It’ll also become quite breezy Friday night.

Weekend forecast

We’ll probably wake up Saturday morning still in the warm air, so it’ll still be in the 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius), which means that any lingering showers in the area will be rain showers.

Once the approaching cold front passes by, temperatures will plummet into the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius) by late afternoon and, like Monday, it’ll become very windy.

Adding insult to injury, some snow showers might cross the area, too.

The sun returns Sunday, and it’ll still be breezy. Highs return to near average, in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

After this, we start another warming trend next week.

