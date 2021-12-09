High wind watch issued for SE Michigan on Saturday; 50-60 mph gusts possible

A High Wind Watch has been issued for Southeast Michigan for this coming Saturday, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph possible.

The weather alert was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon and is in effect from Saturday morning to Saturday night.

Sustained winds of 30 mph and gusts of 50-60 mph are possible across the area.

Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Here’s what Paul Gross says about the Saturday forecast:

We’ll wake up Saturday morning with breezy temperatures still in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius), and just a few scattered showers around. So, if you’re one of those early morning joggers, check our app’s real-time radar to see if any rain is nearby and, if not, enjoy your mild December run! Temps may even bump up a few degrees, with the southern part of the area in particular making a run at the upper 50s to near 60 degrees (15 degrees Celsius) by mid-morning. However, a potent cold front will move through late morning into the early afternoon.

There will be a brief (perhaps 60 to 90 minute) period of sunshine immediately behind the front, before it clouds up again. But don’t be fooled…wind will increase from the west-southwest, with gusts between 50 and 60 mph likely. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for Saturday. Temperatures will also crash…we’ll go from morning temps in the 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius) into the 30s (3 degrees Celsius) by late afternoon.

Suffice it to say, you’ll definitely be talking about the weather on Saturday. And by the way, strong wind passing through trees without leaves isn’t as impactful as it is during the summer. Still, power outages are likely on Saturday, so keep your devices fully charged.

Wind will gradually decrease from very windy to “just” breezy overnight Saturday night. There may be a few snow showers, but I don’t expect any accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).