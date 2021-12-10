46º

Metro Detroit weather: Storm to bring strong wind gusts this weekend -- here’s what to brace for

Rain starts Friday night, wind gusts expected to gain strength Saturday, possibly upwards of 55 or 60 mph

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Michigan weather radar Dec. 10, 2021 (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the weekend weather forecast update for Metro Detroit.

Local weather forecast

Rain, chance for storms Friday evening, night

  • Rain moves in Friday evening, likely around 8 p.m. and continues through daybreak Saturday.
  • There is the chance for storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the south zone in a marginal risk for severe weather (Category 1 of 5).
  • Wind is our highest concern, but the tornado threat is not zero!

Lingering rain/flakes Saturday

  • A few spotty showers are possible late morning, but through the day we’ll see more dry time.
  • A few flakes will try to work in on the backside later in the afternoon and evening, but little to no impact from this snow.

High winds

  • The biggest impact that we see from this system is from the winds.
  • On Friday night, winds could gust over 40mph.
  • During the day Saturday they’ll be gusting over 50 mph, maybe upwards of 55 or 60 mph!
  • A high wind warning is in effect for Sanilac County from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • The rest of SE Michigan is under a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Flooding possibility

  • On top of the wind, we’re going to get a good soaking of rain.
  • Some spots could see over an inch of rain, so some flooding is possible.

Roller coaster temperature ride

  • This system is bringing in much milder air. Temperatures go up overnight tonight. We’ll wake up Saturday morning in the upper 50s to near 60.
  • The afternoon Saturday features the return of cold air. We’ll be in the 40s later in the afternoon.
  • Then next week is a gradual warm up, as we go from the 40s Sunday to the middle to upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday.

