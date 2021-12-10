Metro Detroit weather: Storm to bring strong wind gusts this weekend -- here’s what to brace for

DETROIT – Here is the weekend weather forecast update for Metro Detroit.
Local weather forecast
Rain, chance for storms Friday evening, night
- Rain moves in Friday evening, likely around 8 p.m. and continues through daybreak Saturday.
- There is the chance for storms. The Storm Prediction Center has the south zone in a marginal risk for severe weather (Category 1 of 5).
- Wind is our highest concern, but the tornado threat is not zero!
Lingering rain/flakes Saturday
- A few spotty showers are possible late morning, but through the day we’ll see more dry time.
- A few flakes will try to work in on the backside later in the afternoon and evening, but little to no impact from this snow.
High winds
- The biggest impact that we see from this system is from the winds.
- On Friday night, winds could gust over 40mph.
- During the day Saturday they’ll be gusting over 50 mph, maybe upwards of 55 or 60 mph!
- A high wind warning is in effect for Sanilac County from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
- The rest of SE Michigan is under a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.
Flooding possibility
- On top of the wind, we’re going to get a good soaking of rain.
- Some spots could see over an inch of rain, so some flooding is possible.
Roller coaster temperature ride
- This system is bringing in much milder air. Temperatures go up overnight tonight. We’ll wake up Saturday morning in the upper 50s to near 60.
- The afternoon Saturday features the return of cold air. We’ll be in the 40s later in the afternoon.
- Then next week is a gradual warm up, as we go from the 40s Sunday to the middle to upper 50s Wednesday and Thursday.