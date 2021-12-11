Metro Detroit weather: Wind advisory expires at 7 p.m., scattered wintry mix

DETROIT – A wind advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from now until 7 p.m.

Welcome to Saturday.

Wicked wind speeds and gusts are still affecting the region. Sustained wind speeds are as high as 15 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph or more.

Drivers must remain vigilant and watch for flying debris, fallen power lines or falling trees or tree branches.

Prepare for additional power interruptions or outages by charging all mobile devices, having fresh batteries and flashlights and using portable radios or televisions.

If a generator must be used, keep it outdoors and far away from your house or building.

Saturday evening winds are blowing in colder air from the west and north west and we’ve experienced a 20-plus degree drop since the morning. Temps are in the upper 30s scattered rain showers, snow showers and wintry mix to keep us on our toes. It remains breezy after dinnertime.

Saturday night will be colder and breezy. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Next 4 days

Sunday will be sunny and seasonably chilly. Wind speeds will be much lower as afternoon temperatures reach the low 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cool. Daytime temps will be a bit higher; near 45 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the middle 40s.

Wednesday will be milder with a chance of rain showers. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

