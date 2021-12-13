Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 13, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 13, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Warming up this week
- Temperatures aren’t too bad Monday afternoon, as we’re in the upper 40s, but by the middle part of the week, we’re talking upper 50s/lower 60s.
- Highs Wednesday will be in the upper 50s late in the evening, just before midnight.
- Highs Thursday will be in the lower 60s at around noon, before another strong cold front comes through.
Rain/wind returns mid-week
- The system that is bringing us warmer temperatures is also ushering in more moisture, and that means rain chances are returning.
- A few showers Wednesday and then again Thursday (mainly early in the day).
- Along with the rain, gusty winds return, as well. Gusts will exceed 40 mph Thursday.
Colder/snow chances this weekend
- Behind the rain, colder temperatures return for the weekend, as highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 30s.
- A few snow showers look likely Saturday, with maybe a few raindrops near the Ohio state line. It’s still too far out to talk totals, but some light accumulation is looking likely.
- Another shot for snow looks possible Monday of next week.