Metro Detroit weather: Warmer temperatures, rain chances ahead of cold front later this week

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday.

Aside from a few wispy cirrus clouds, Monday has been sunny and spectacular.

Monday afternoon looks and feels great, with blue skies and cool conditions. Temperatures are above average by 10 degrees, or even more in some places. Temperatures reached the mid- and upper 40s.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Monday evening be clear and chillier. Temperatures will be in the low 40s by dinner time and in the 30s afterward.

Monday night will be mostly clear, partly cloudy and colder. High and mid-level clouds gather during the Geminid meteor shower. Some fortunate Detroiters may see a few meteors in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. Bundle up because it will be seasonably cold with overnight lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees.

This week

Tuesday will be partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

A warm front crosses the region Wednesday. It will have scattered rain showers and much higher temperatures that we will experience by nightfall and afterward. The mercury climbs through the 40s during the afternoon and to the upper 50s at night.

Thursday’s highs will be in the low 60s and will occur late-morning and midday. Then, a cold front arrives and causes temperatures to fall back through the 40s before sunset. Rain showers are possible, especially in the morning, with windy conditions in the afternoon and evening. Rain may be heavy, at times.

Friday will be chilly and partly sunny. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Saturday brings a chance of a wintry mix, with mostly cloudy skies and lower temperatures. Afternoon temperatures will be in the mid- and upper 30s.

Some sunshine returns Sunday, with scattered snow showers. It will be cold, with highs near 35 degrees.

