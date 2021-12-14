Metro Detroit weather: Not as sunny and not as warm

Mostly clear skies overnight allowed our temps to drop into the mid and upper 20s to near 30 degrees this Tuesday morning around Metro Detroit. The mostly clear skies and calm winds also will allow some patchy fog to form this morning which may slow you down, especially in more rural areas. Without much of a breeze, the cool air temps and wind chills are similar and seasonally cool. That means Michigan is right where it should be in middle December with these morning temps subfreezing. Bundle up!

Sunrise is at 7:55 a.m.

We will see a little milky sunshine this morning and our skies will slowly fill with clouds the rest of the day making SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario only partly sunny today with highs in the mid 40s which is a few degrees cooler than yesterday while still about eight degrees above average. The winds are light today SE 5-10mph and we will stay dry during the day today as we await some spotty rain to our south arriving here later tonight into Wednesday morning.

Sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Scattered, light rain showers move in after 8 p.m. tonight and overnight with Metro Detroit temps staying around 40 degrees keeping the precipitation all liquid or rain without the concern for snow and ice. We will see more light rain showers coming and going Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Even with mostly cloudy skies and a few showers, highs tomorrow will land in the low to mid 50s thanks to an increasing south wind.

It will be a bit more blustery on Thursday, but Hump Day winds will kick up S 10-15 gusting 20-25mph.

A cold front will move through our area in the middle of the day Thursday bringing some morning rain chances as that front approaches. We will still be on the warmer side of average with highs near 60 degrees and the shower chances should be fading into the afternoon. We may hit our high near 60 degrees during the middle of the day with winds SW 20 gusting 30-35mph at times and cooling down through the late, late afternoon and evening.

Friday looks much cooler but mostly dry with lows near 30 degrees and highs near 40 degrees in a cooler breeze WNW 7-17mph.

A wintry mix arrives either Friday night or Saturday morning and we should see a switch to all snow Saturday with temps in the mid 30s.

Sunday is bright but cool with mid 20s to mid 30s, and more light snow is possible Monday.

