35º

WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze
The Michigan weather radar on Dec. 23, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 23, 2021, afternoon and evening.

Snow rest of Thursday

  • As advertised, few snowflakes are flying Thursday afternoon.
  • Accumulation looks to be kept north of M-59 now, with a few tenths of an inch likely. There could be up to an inch as you get closer to Lapeer, and 2 inches or more up in the Thumb.

Christmas Eve rain

  • Rain is still likely later Friday.
  • It’s not heavy rain, and not an all-day event, but some raindrops will be out there, with some minor impacts for travelers and last-minute shoppers.

Christmas Day questions

  • Long-range models continue to have a bit of a difficult time on the track of the low that passes to our south Saturday. As a result, some models have some rain for us, others have little, others have more.
  • BOTTOM LINE: Areas south of I-94, plan on rain for Saturday. Areas north of I-96, rain chances go down a good deal. But we still can’t rule out a few drops.

Active pattern next week

  • Late Sunday into Monday, a wintry mix looks likely, with it being mainly rain Monday.
  • Another wintry mix to rain event comes late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter