Metro Detroit weather update: Dec. 23, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Dec. 23, 2021, afternoon and evening.
Snow rest of Thursday
- As advertised, few snowflakes are flying Thursday afternoon.
- Accumulation looks to be kept north of M-59 now, with a few tenths of an inch likely. There could be up to an inch as you get closer to Lapeer, and 2 inches or more up in the Thumb.
Christmas Eve rain
- Rain is still likely later Friday.
- It’s not heavy rain, and not an all-day event, but some raindrops will be out there, with some minor impacts for travelers and last-minute shoppers.
Christmas Day questions
- Long-range models continue to have a bit of a difficult time on the track of the low that passes to our south Saturday. As a result, some models have some rain for us, others have little, others have more.
- BOTTOM LINE: Areas south of I-94, plan on rain for Saturday. Areas north of I-96, rain chances go down a good deal. But we still can’t rule out a few drops.
Active pattern next week
- Late Sunday into Monday, a wintry mix looks likely, with it being mainly rain Monday.
- Another wintry mix to rain event comes late Tuesday into Wednesday.