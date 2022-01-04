Metro Detroit weather update: Wind advisory Wednesday, wintry mix chance this weekend

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 4, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Some snow Wednesday/Thursday
- Snow falls Wednesday, mainly for the first part of the day.
- A few more snowflakes may add up later Wednesday and early Thursday, but the bulk of the impact comes Wednesday morning.
- It still looks like a few tenths of an inch will fall in the South Zone, and up to an inch will fall in the North Zone.
Windy Wednesday
- On top of the snow, it’s going to be getting windy around here Wednesday.
- Sustained winds will be up to 30 mph, but gusts will be over 40 mph.
- Wind advisory: A wind advisory is now in effect for all of Metro Detroit from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The following counties are under the advisory: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne.
Wintry mix chances this weekend
- Our confidence is growing some on what to expect this weekend.
- It looks like very late Saturday into mainly early Sunday, rain showers are expected.
- We can’t rule out a few snowflakes later Sunday, but little to no impact is expected from this.
Normal high at 32 degrees
- On Monday (Jan. 10), the normal high is down to 32 degrees.
- This is the coldest (whole number) high that we see in a calendar year, and it continues through Feb. 2.
- Technically, the coldest normal high of the year is on Jan. 22, at 31.8 degrees. But for normal highs, the National Weather Service likes to round up.