Metro Detroit weather update: Wind advisory Wednesday, wintry mix chance this weekend

Wind advisory in effect Wednesday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Jan. 4, 2021. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 4, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Some snow Wednesday/Thursday

  • Snow falls Wednesday, mainly for the first part of the day.
  • A few more snowflakes may add up later Wednesday and early Thursday, but the bulk of the impact comes Wednesday morning.
  • It still looks like a few tenths of an inch will fall in the South Zone, and up to an inch will fall in the North Zone.

Windy Wednesday

  • On top of the snow, it’s going to be getting windy around here Wednesday.
  • Sustained winds will be up to 30 mph, but gusts will be over 40 mph.
  • Wind advisory: A wind advisory is now in effect for all of Metro Detroit from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday. The following counties are under the advisory: Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne.

Wintry mix chances this weekend

  • Our confidence is growing some on what to expect this weekend.
  • It looks like very late Saturday into mainly early Sunday, rain showers are expected.
  • We can’t rule out a few snowflakes later Sunday, but little to no impact is expected from this.

Normal high at 32 degrees

  • On Monday (Jan. 10), the normal high is down to 32 degrees.
  • This is the coldest (whole number) high that we see in a calendar year, and it continues through Feb. 2.
  • Technically, the coldest normal high of the year is on Jan. 22, at 31.8 degrees. But for normal highs, the National Weather Service likes to round up.

