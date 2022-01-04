Storm to bring heavy snow to West Michigan, dangerous winds to Metro Detroit

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for parts of West Michigan for Wednesday with several inches of snow possible.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids says the storm could present “near blizzard conditions,” especially near the Lake Michigan coast in Ludington and down the coast.

“Snow showers will develop, and winds will increase to 40-50 mph on Wednesday Blowing and drifting snow could cause near blizzard conditions, especially along and W of U.S.-131. Scattered power outages will be possible, and wind chills will drop into the single digits.”

Snow forecast for Wednesday thru Thursday, (NWS Grand Rapids)

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 4 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday for cities of Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Fremont, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Grand Rapids, and Holland.

In Southeast Michigan, we’re not expecting much snowfall, but dangerous winds could wreak some havoc. Here’s what Brandon Roux is forecasting:

Ad

Snow showers will be coming and going all day tomorrow and the winds will be cranking all day creating some blowing snow too. There’s a weak disturbance moving over Lake Michigan bringing some moisture, and the winds will also begin to create some lake effect snow showers that will become dangerous at times in Western Lower Michigan Wednesday with some decent snow squalls setting up.

We’ll have light snow and lake effect snow with the possibility of getting a fresh dusting to an inch or two of snow. That won’t likely be the norm, as many of us won’t see more than that dusting. Temps will be in the upper 20s to low 30s all day tomorrow but those winds SSW 17-27 gusting 35-45mph which may cause some sporadic power outages and dangerous wind chills once again.

There’s another weak disturbance moving in on Thursday with similar results as Wednesday with a fresh coating to an inch of snow here and there.

Ad

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit. For more: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android