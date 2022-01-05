Weather: Heavy snow for West Michigan, UP; wicked winds, cold for Metro Detroit

It’s going to be an ugly, cold and blustery day in most of Michigan on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

West Michigan and the Upper Peninsula will bear the burden of snow in the storm that’s moving across the region, and bringing cold, cold air with it.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for cities including Ludington, Baldwin, Hart, Fremont, Muskegon, Grand Haven, Jenison, Grand Rapids, and Holland through Thursday morning with 4-10 inches of snow possible through the morning hours. Winds will also be gusting at 45 mph, making travel extremely dangerous.

From the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids: “The frontal System has already begun to cross Lake Michigan and as this front hits the shores of Michigan the snow showers will couple with the already gusty winds to rapidly reduce conditions across Western Michigan. Expect conditions to rapidly deteriorate this morning. Snow showers will intensify and continue through the day. The winds will remain gusty, upwards of 45 mph through the day and weakening tonight.”

“Due to the Heavy, blowing and drifting snow and near whiteout conditions there will be moderate to major impacts to Western Michigan along and west of US 131. These conditions will occur through out the day with localized heavy lake effect snow causing hazardous travel conditions tomorrow as well.”

NWS Grand Rapids forecast for Jan. 5, 2022. (NWS Grand Rapids)

Parts of the Upper Peninsula are also under a winter storm warning and could see up to 12 inches of snow in the storm.

Meanwhile, in Southeast Michigan, we’re not expecting nearly as much snow, but the cold and wind could wreak some havoc for us. All of Metro Detroit is under a wind advisory from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. today.

Here’s what Brandon Roux is forecasting:

A cold front blowing through is the reason for our weather woes today. That front will create wind gusts of 40 mph-45 mph later this morning and into the afternoon, leading to sporadic power outage potential.

Snow showers will be coming and going, with most of Metro Detroit only seeing a fresh dusting of snow. Parts of our North Zone may see 1-2 inches of snow, and the lake effect will bring added snow around the shorelines of Lake Huron.

Temps will drop from the low 30s this morning to the low and mid 20s this afternoon, feeling more like single digits with those gusty winds.

