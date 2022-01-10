22º

Metro Detroit weather update: Double-digit negative wind chills possible overnight

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Michigan weather radar at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 10, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Wind chills overnight could be as low as -10 degrees

  • Temperatures overnight drop into the single digits, possibly below zero in outlying areas. We’re calling for a low of 5 at Detroit Metro Airport, which would make it the coldest of the season (current lowest temp: 8 degrees on Jan. 8).
  • Wind chills overnight could be as low as -10 degrees in spots.
  • Wind chills struggle to make it into the teens Tuesday and Wednesday morning.

Tracking chances for snow later this week

  • Snow is looking likely later Wednesday, with the best chances being in the North Zone.
  • We could see up to an inch north near I-69 and into the thumb, but most of us just pick up a few tenths.
  • While a few flakes may be around Thursday, little to no accumulation is expected from this.

Weekend weather (We could see some snow)

  • Saturday will be a close call for snowfall, but it looks like it will just miss us to our west.
  • A better chance for snow comes later Sunday into Monday of next week and accumulation is looking likely.

Normal high at 32 degrees

  • Today (Jan. 10), the normal high is down to 32 degrees
  • This is the coldest (whole number) high that we see in a calendar year, and it continues through Feb. 2.
  • Technically, the coldest normal high of the year is on Jan. 22, at 31.8 degrees. But for normal highs, the National Weather Service likes to round up.

Sunrise at 8 a.m.

  • On Thursday (Jan. 13), the sun will rise at 8 a.m.
  • The sun continues to rise earlier and earlier through mid-June.

