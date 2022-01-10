Metro Detroit weather update: Double-digit negative wind chills possible overnight

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 10, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Wind chills overnight could be as low as -10 degrees
- Temperatures overnight drop into the single digits, possibly below zero in outlying areas. We’re calling for a low of 5 at Detroit Metro Airport, which would make it the coldest of the season (current lowest temp: 8 degrees on Jan. 8).
- Wind chills overnight could be as low as -10 degrees in spots.
- Wind chills struggle to make it into the teens Tuesday and Wednesday morning.
Tracking chances for snow later this week
- Snow is looking likely later Wednesday, with the best chances being in the North Zone.
- We could see up to an inch north near I-69 and into the thumb, but most of us just pick up a few tenths.
- While a few flakes may be around Thursday, little to no accumulation is expected from this.
Weekend weather (We could see some snow)
- Saturday will be a close call for snowfall, but it looks like it will just miss us to our west.
- A better chance for snow comes later Sunday into Monday of next week and accumulation is looking likely.
Normal high at 32 degrees
- Today (Jan. 10), the normal high is down to 32 degrees
- This is the coldest (whole number) high that we see in a calendar year, and it continues through Feb. 2.
- Technically, the coldest normal high of the year is on Jan. 22, at 31.8 degrees. But for normal highs, the National Weather Service likes to round up.
Sunrise at 8 a.m.
- On Thursday (Jan. 13), the sun will rise at 8 a.m.
- The sun continues to rise earlier and earlier through mid-June.