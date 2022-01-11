Metro Detroit weather: Single digit and subzero start

This is the coldest morning of the year, and of the Winter Season so far as we awake to temperatures outside in the single digits and thankfully there’s not much of a breeze. Still, wind chills are dipping below zero at times and all of the frostbite and hypothermia concerns are very high, so layer up and make sure you are protecting any exposed skin if you have to be outside for a little while this morning. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy and that will be the case for all of Metro Detroit today. Once the sun comes up, temps will only warm gradually and will remain well below average for mid-January.

Sunrise is at 8:01 a.m.

Those bitter cold single digits will warm into the teens after sunrise and eventually into the low and mid 20s, which is a lot like yesterday sans the snowflakes. Skies over Metro Detroit will be a nice blend of sun and clouds and the winds will be picking up late morning and this afternoon SSW 7-17 gusting 15-20mph at times. The good news is that we will see a push of mild air moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario tonight and overnight but it’s still going to be cold in the low and mid 20s late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Sunset is at 5:22 p.m.

The mild air will keep coming into our area Wednesday as temps take aim at 40 degrees on Hump Day but skies will stay cloudy all day and the winds SW 5-15 gusting 15-25mph at times will keep it feeling much cooler. We should remain dry all day tomorrow with a chance for snow starting around sunset in our North Zone and then scattered light snow tomorrow night into early Thursday without much in the way of accumulation. But if you plan on being out on the roads, it will be slippery in spots tomorrow night.

Thursday will be quite cold again with temps in the mid 20s to low and mid 30s under partly sunny skies. Arctic air from the north will settle in over the Great Lakes once again this weekend with limited precipitation chances.

So, Friday looks dry with mid to upper teens early, warming into the mid 20s under partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for some snow Friday night and early Saturday, but computer model data keeps most of the snow from this clipper system to our west diving south and possibly avoiding Pure Michigan all together. We’ll keep you posted if there’s any change in the path of that snow as we get closer.

