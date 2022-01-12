Metro Detroit weather update: Expect light snow this week but no big storms

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 12, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Light snow Wednesday evening
- Models continue to be consistent in bringing us some snow later Wednesday, mainly in the evening. There are some minor differences on what falls where, but we’re pretty confident that most of us will get a little something.
- Less than an inch is expected area-wide, with some spots only seeing a couple tenths of an inch.
No big storms rest of this week
- The next two days feature a few flakes, but no big storms.
- Impacts will be pretty small for the most part, but we’ll have to watch out for some decent snow near the thumb and St. Clair counties on Friday that could cause some issues.
Tracking more snow early next week
- The question mark with next week’s snow chances is highly dependent upon the system that will impact the south.
- The track of that system will have an impact on our snow chances next week, and since it’s so far out, it’s tough to nail down specifics.
- At this point it looks like the best chance for snow comes Wednesday of next week, but there may be a few flakes flying Monday.
Sunrise at 8 a.m.
- On Thursday (Jan. 13), the sun will rise at 8 a.m.
- The sun continues to rise earlier and earlier through mid-June.