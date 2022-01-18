Metro Detroit weather: Cold and gray January day

Good Tuesday morning! It’s a cloudy and cold start with Metro Detroit temperatures in the low to mid 20s and a pesky breeze keeping wind chills in the teens to low 20s. So, it’s not quite as biting cold as it was this time yesterday, but it’s still layer up, bundle up weather. Skies will stay mostly cloudy most of the day and the winds through the morning will be blowing from the west allowing for a few flakes and flurries here and there through midday. Otherwise it’s that overcast, January gloom for the next couple of days at least.

Sunrise is at 7:58 a.m.

It will be more dry than flakey today, but again some very light snow and flurries are possible this morning and into the lunch hour on this Tuesday. Mostly cloudy skies with a few hints of blue sky from time to time and highs in the low to mid 30s with winds shifting from the west to the south and southeast 5-12mph. Snow will be passing through Northern Lower Michigan today and that may bring a few flakes into our North Zone this afternoon without accumulating. So, wind chills will be about five degrees cooler than the air temperatures yet it’s not a real strong wind. Our temps will likely hang in the lower 30s during the afternoon with a chance for slowly rising temps tonight and overnight.

Ad

Sunset is at 5:30 p.m.

Temps will climb into the mid 30s overnight with some very spotty rain and snow approaching before sunrise Wednesday. It looks like temps will be at or above freezing so there is no threat of freezing rain or ice but we’ll keep you posted if that threat becomes possible. The limited moisture will be just ahead of a cold front that will bring bitter cold temps back for the end of this week. So most of Wednesday will be cloudy and breezy with temps in the mid to maybe upper 30s. The winds will gust WSW 20-30mph so the warmest day of the week will be hard to enjoy with wind chills in the teens to low 20s again.

Thursday will be the day that we move back into the dangerous cold waking up to temps in the lower teens and a steady breeze bringing wind chills closer to 0°F or cooler. We will see a gradual clearing with more clouds in the morning and sunshine in the mix through the afternoon as highs halt in the low 20s.

Ad

Friday should bring single digit lows and highs in the lower 20s with more sunshine.

There is some snow heading our way this weekend but it looks like scattered , light snow late Saturday and Sunday. And, a better bet for more widespread snow Monday which may bring some light accumulation.

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android