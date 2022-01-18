Metro Detroit weather update: Wintry mix expected tonight, Wednesday morning

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 18, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Wintry mix tonight, Wednesday morning
- Still looking like most of the impactful weather stays to our north, but tonight into tomorrow morning a bit of a wintry mix is looking likely.
- Window looks to be from about 3 a.m.-8 a.m. Wednesday, and while there may few a slick spots, for the most part this doesn’t look like it’ll be all that impactful for us.
Staying cold
- The warmest temperature that we see over the next week will actually be Wednesday morning. Then a cold front comes through and keeps us in the 20s for highs over the next week.
Snow returns later this weekend, next week
- Still some discrepancies between long range models about the solution for next week, but there is some consensus between them.
- Looks like a little light snow Saturday night -- but a better chance later Monday into Tuesday.
- The Monday night/Tuesday snow looks to be the type that we’ll have to shovel or snow blow, but it’s too far out to talk specifics right now.
COLD Headlines -- can you tell it’s the coldest time of the year?
- Normal low at 18 degrees (Jan. 20): The normal low is at 18 degrees as of this Thursday, Jan. 20. This is the coldest normal low that we see in a calendar year.
- Coldest temperature in Detroit history (Jan. 21): Jan. 21, 1984 we hit -21 degrees, marking the coldest temperature recorded in Detroit history.
- Coldest normal high of the year (Jan. 22): Saturday, Jan. 22, is the coldest normal high that we see at 31.8 degrees. The NWS likes to round up normals to whole numbers for climatological purposes, but when you look at the numbers down to tenths, the coldest is 31.8 degrees.
- Coldest temperature in U.S. history (Jan. 23): Sunday, Jan. 23, is the anniversary of the coldest temp. recorded in U.S. history. Prospect Creek, Alaska dropped to -80 degrees back on Jan. 23, 1971.