Metro Detroit weather update: Snow chances this weekend, early next week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 20, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Cold sticking around
- Lows Thursday night will drop into single digits, and though winds are calmer, wind chills at times will be close to zero.
- There’s a very gradual warming trend through early next week, but we’re only talking upper 20s by Monday.
Some snow this weekend
- Confidence is growing that we’ll get a light snow accumulation later Saturday into Sunday.
- That means a few tenths of an inch for most of us, but some spots could see up to an inch.
More snow early next week
- The more impactful snow comes later Monday into Tuesday.
- Long-range models are still a little split on the track of the low and, as a result, a little split on snow totals.
- It looks like we’ll get a few inches that we’ll have to shovel, with the higher amounts likely being north of I-94, but still some fine tuning still needs to be done with this over the coming days.
Cold headlines
- Coldest temperature in Detroit history (Jan. 21)
- On Jan 21, 1984, we hit -21 degrees, marking the coldest temperature in Detroit history.
- Coldest normal high of the year (Jan. 22)
- Saturday is the coldest normal high that we see, at 31.8 degrees.
- The National Weather Service likes to round up normals to whole numbers for climatological purposes, but when you look at the numbers down to tenths, the coldest is 31.8 degrees.
- Coldest temperature in United States history (Jan. 23)
- Sunday is the anniversary of the coldest temperature recorded in U.S. history.
- Prospect Creek, Alaska, dropped to -80 degrees back on Jan 23, 1971.