20º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: Snow chances this weekend, early next week

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze, Wind Advisory
The Michigan weather radar on Jan. 20, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Jan. 20, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Cold sticking around

  • Lows Thursday night will drop into single digits, and though winds are calmer, wind chills at times will be close to zero.
  • There’s a very gradual warming trend through early next week, but we’re only talking upper 20s by Monday.

Some snow this weekend

  • Confidence is growing that we’ll get a light snow accumulation later Saturday into Sunday.
  • That means a few tenths of an inch for most of us, but some spots could see up to an inch.

More snow early next week

  • The more impactful snow comes later Monday into Tuesday.
  • Long-range models are still a little split on the track of the low and, as a result, a little split on snow totals.
  • It looks like we’ll get a few inches that we’ll have to shovel, with the higher amounts likely being north of I-94, but still some fine tuning still needs to be done with this over the coming days.

Cold headlines

  • Coldest temperature in Detroit history (Jan. 21)
    • On Jan 21, 1984, we hit -21 degrees, marking the coldest temperature in Detroit history.
  • Coldest normal high of the year (Jan. 22)
    • Saturday is the coldest normal high that we see, at 31.8 degrees.
    • The National Weather Service likes to round up normals to whole numbers for climatological purposes, but when you look at the numbers down to tenths, the coldest is 31.8 degrees.
  • Coldest temperature in United States history (Jan. 23)
    • Sunday is the anniversary of the coldest temperature recorded in U.S. history.
    • Prospect Creek, Alaska, dropped to -80 degrees back on Jan 23, 1971.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter