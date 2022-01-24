Metro Detroit snow forecast: Here’s the timeline for Monday, what to expect

DETROIT – The cold air sits in place tonight under some clouds Sunday night.

Skies quickly become overcast Monday morning with snow arriving before the end of the morning commute. Monday will be snowy and cold, and shovels will be needed to remove the freshly fallen flakes. It becomes much colder mid-week.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy just after midnight and cloudier by dawn. Overnight lows will be in the low teens.

Snow showers Monday

A new area of low pressure will arrive Monday. This system will have a better chance of steadier, heavier snow.

Your snowy timeline is as follows:

Until 8 a.m.: It remains cold and dry.

8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: First snowflakes begin falling.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: This is the snowiest portion of the day with persistent light to moderate snow.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Snow gradually leaves Southeast Michigan

Snow accumulations

Another 1 to 4 inches of snow are possible with 2 to 4 inches in the heart of Southeast Michigan, which is in our Metro Zone and for cities like Howell, Pontiac and Mt. Clemens to the north and Ann Arbor and Detroit to the south.

1 to 3 inches are possible south of I-94 and north of M-59/Hall Road.

Monday highs will be in the middle 20s.

Brighter rest of the week

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be brighter and colder than average. Highs will be in the low 20s. Lows will be in the single digits and teens, with wind chills below zero, especially at night and in the early morning.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. It will be cold with highs in the middle 20s.

