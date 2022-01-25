Metro Detroit weather: Snow leaves, frigid air arrives tonight and mid-week

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday, Motown.

Snow showers are replaced by frigid air as we go from this evening to the overnight hours. Tuesday will be frigid with a lake-induced snow shower here and there. The Arctic air remains in place mid-week. The next chance of snow is late this week.

Monday evening will be cold with snow becoming more scattered, lighter and tapering to flurries. Temperatures will be in the upper teens.

Monday night will be partly mostly cloudy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the upper single digits and low teens.

Rest of week

Tuesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with on and off lake effect snow. It will be much colder with highs near 20°F and wind chills in the single digits and low teens all day.

Wednesday and Thursday will have the coldest mornings of the week. Each breakfast time low will be near zero and in the low single digits. Wind chills will be below zero.

Wednesday and Thursday afternoon remain frigid highs in the upper teens to near 20°F and in the low 20s.

Thursday night into Friday morning will have a chance of snow. Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs near 25°F.

This weekend

Saturday and Sunday will have more sunshine and remain cold. Each day will have highs in the middle and upper 20s.

