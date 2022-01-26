Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous cold but sunny

DETROIT – There were a couple of light snow showers moving through Metro Detroit in the overnight so there may be a few slick spots out there on the roads but most of our area is in pretty good shape. It is very cold, dangerous cold this morning with temps in the single digits to low teens and wind chills -5F to -10F as our skies begin to clear out before sunrise. Make sure you are layered up and covering as much exposed skin as possible to avoid the threat of frostbite. Schools usually don’t close unless wind chills are at least -15F and we won’t hit that mark with lighter winds in this bitter cold. Be careful!

SUNRISE: 7:52 AM

Happy Hump Day! Today will be the brightest day of the week and that sun won’t do much to warm us up or melt some of that snow and ice on your driveways and sidewalks. Highs will struggle in the upper teens most of the afternoon but most of Metro Detroit will not even see 20F today. The winds are WSW 5-10 mph and our wind chills likely won’t be any warmer than single digits today even with that sunshine and lighter winds so the concern for hypothermia and frostbite exist and should not be ignored. Check on your neighbors and make sure everyone is safely staying warm.

SUNSET: 5:40 PM

The chill will still be here the rest of the week and this weekend, but there is some warmer light at the end of the tunnel. Thursday will be mostly dry during the day with single digits feeling subzero in the morning, and then increasing clouds to partly sunny and overcast skies with highs in the mid 20s. The winds will start cranking tomorrow SW 7-17 gusting 20-30mph at times and that will lead to dangerous cold and wind chills that will be even colder than today. Snow showers begin to move into the area Thursday night.

Snow late Thursday and early Friday won’t likely stack up to much. The Clipper will be stripped of its moisture as it approaches and will bring a dusting to an inch tops in parts of our North Zone. Still, Friday morning’s commute will be a bit slippery as we awake to temps in the lower teens. Highs Friday will settle back down into the upper teens and low 20s under mostly cloudy skies. The weekend looks dry and cold with single digit lows and highs near 20F Saturday with sun and clouds, and mid 20s Sunday with more clouds. Snow stays to our north Sunday and we will only see a few late day flakes and flurries especially in our North Zone. Highs will be near 30F Monday and mid 30s are possible Tuesday. There will be a winter storm moving in late Tuesday with a wintry mix to snow as we move into Wednesday of next week. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

