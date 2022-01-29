Metro Detroit weather: Bright, bitter cold Saturday

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Air that was closer to the North Pole remains over Detroit and Southeast Michigan today. Stable high pressure will provide sun-filled skies. An area of low pressure arrives Sunday with clouds and scattered snow. Higher temperatures arrive next week.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:49 a.m.

As skies clear Saturday morning, the mercury drops faster and lower. Temperatures will fall to near zero, even below zero, in many areas. A light wind will push wind chills down to dangerous levels: down to 5-10 degrees below zero.

To prevent frostbite -- or, at least, any pain or discomfort from the cold -- it is important to dress in layers and cover extremities. Remember to have everyone wear their hats, scarves and gloves.

Make sure furnaces and car heaters are working later in the day. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and very cold. Highs will be in the upper teens.

Today’s sunset is at 5:44 p.m.

Saturday evening will be clear and frigid. Temperatures will be in the middle teens. Continue being careful with space heaters. Make sure they do not tip over and turn them off or unplug them before leaving home.

Saturday night will be fair to partly cloudy and frigid. Overnight lows will be in the upper single digits and teens.

Not as cold Sunday

Sunday will be cloudier and not as cold. A relatively weak area of low pressure brings a chance of scattered flurries and light snow. Highs will be in the middle 20s.

Some relief from the cold, then some snow

Monday will be partly sunny and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Tuesday will see some relief from the cold. Highs will be near 40 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds release raindrops and snowflakes in the afternoon and evening.

Snow showers are possible Wednesday with afternoon temperatures in the low 30s.

Thursday will be colder with a chance of scattered snow showers. Daytime temperatures struggle to surpass 25 degrees.

