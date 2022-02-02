Metro Detroit weather: Updated snow projections, bitter cold later this week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 2, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Snow rest of Wednesday and Thursday
- A winter storm warning remains in effect through Thursday.
- Snow continues to fall and add up for the rest of Wednesday, including into the evening.
- Overnight, a few snowflakes will still fall, but we are expecting more dry time.
- Models have shifted things further southeast for Thursday, and as a result, we’re not expecting much, with the exception of the South and Metro zones.
- All of this activity ends later Thursday.
Snow numbers
- Wednesday: The rest of Wednesday is when the bulk of the snow accumulation occurs. Another 5-8 inches is expected on top of what we’ve already received, with higher amounts south and lesser amounts north.
- Thursday: Another inch or two remains possible, but mainly in the South and Metro zones. The North and West zones may miss out on the snow entirely Thursday.
Bitter cold late this week
- Following the snow, the coldest air of the season will move in late this week and into the weekend.
- Temperatures on Saturday morning will be near zero, and with a breeze, wind chills will be well below zero.
- There is a slight warm-up next week, as we’re back in the 30s on Wednesday.