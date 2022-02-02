Metro Detroit weather: Winter storm warning -- Rain is here, snow is next

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties from 6 a.m., Wednesday, to 10 p.m., Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties from 4 a.m., Wednesday, to 7 a.m., Thursday.

Welcome to Tuesday night, Motown.

We have a historic snowstorm on the way for the region and an updated forecast is here. Tuesday, many families have plenty of time to prepare. The key to preparation is information, so let’s get started.

Detroit’s snowiest Groundhog Day was in 1902 with 4.2 inches. The snowiest storm in the twenty-first century was in 2011 with 4.0 inches. Tomorrow’s snow total will likely double those marks with more snow falling the next day.

Detroit’s heaviest recorded snow storm was in 1886 with 24.5 inches of snow. The tenth snowiest storms were in 1911 and 1895 with 12.3 inches. By the end of Thursday, there is a good chance of this storm being in Detroit’s top ten.

Rain continues to fall Tuesday night. It will be soggy for a good period of time. Then, colder air rushes in while many of us are sleeping and does not let go. The latest computer models remain on track for rain changing to snow during Wednesday’s pre-dawn hours. Once it starts snowing in Southeast Michigan, flakes continuously fall for, at least, twenty four hours.

While those models keep significant snowfall for Wednesday, there is a slight reduction of Thursday’s snow totals. There is an emphasis on the word “slight” because the two-day snow totals will be around a foot or more. Plus, blustery conditions on Thursday keep roads messy and dangerous.

The timeline

The 2022 Groundhog Day snowstorm timeline is as follows:

Tuesday from 11 p.m. through Wednesday at 3 a.m.: It will be rainy and chillier with temperatures falling from the 40s to the 30s.

Wednesday 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.: Rain changes to snow. The transition occurs in Genesee, Livingston and western Washtenaw Counties between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. Then, snow engulfs all of Southeast Michigan afterward.

Wednesday 7 a.m. through rest of day: Persistent snow falling that will be heavy at times. 1 to 2 inches of fresh snow will be on the ground by mid-morning. 2 to 4 inches of snow by midday. 4 to 5 inches of snow by the end of the afternoon. 6 to 10 inches by midnight. Temperatures near freezing and in the upper 20s all day.

Thursday from 12 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Snowy, colder and windy. An additional 1 to 3 of snow possible with blowing snow lowering visibility and keeping roads and sidewalks snowy and slushy.

Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.: Snow becomes lighter and more scattered at lunchtime and just before dinnertime. Another 1 to 2 inches are possible. By Thursday evening, snow begins to diminish even more and leave. The dry-line moves from northwest to southeast.

Grand snow totals

Grand totals of from the storm are between 8 and 15 inches with 8 to 11 inches north of 8 Mile Road and 11 to 15 inches south of 8 Mile Road.

Weekend forecast

Friday and Saturday will be sunnier and much more frigid with cold, Canadian air arriving.

We take the polar plunge Thursday night and Friday morning with temperatures falling to the single digits and near zero. Wind chills will be as low at 10 degrees below zero. Friday afternoon remains frigid under partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper teens.

Saturday morning will be even more brutal. The mercury starts near zero and below zero. Wind chills fall as low as 15 degrees below zero. Sun will be mixed with clouds with afternoon temperatures in the upper teens.

