Metro Detroit weather: Bitter cold this week, light snow chances next week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 3, 2022, afternoon and evening.
NOTE: A flood warning has been issued for the St. Clair River until noon Friday from St. Clair to Algonac, due to ice blockage.
Snow rest of Thursday
- Snow continues to fall Thursday afternoon, with the accumulation really taking place south of M-59.
- Snow should be wrapping up before midnight.
- Amounts will range from a trace north to near 2-3 inches down near Toledo.
Bitter cold late this week
- Temperatures start to really drop Thursday night, and with a breeze, it’ll feel like it’s near zero Friday morning.
- It gets even colder Saturday morning, with lows close to zero, and wind chills near minus-10 degrees.
Snow chances next week
- No big snow storms are in our near future, but there are chances to see some flakes fly.
- On Sunday, the snow looks to stay just north of us, but we can’t rule out a few of us, mainly in the North Zone, seeing some light snow.
- Wednesday into Thursday of next week brings another chance for a light accumulation. This is a ways out, so there’s a lot to shake out between now and then. But as of now, it looks like we could see some light snow.
Anniversary of coldest temperature in Michigan history
- The anniversary of the coldest temperature in Michigan’s history is Wednesday (Feb. 9).
- Back in 1934, Vanderbilt, Michigan, recorded a temperature of minus-51 degrees.
Sunset at 6 p.m.
- On Thursday of next week (Feb. 10), the sun will set at 6 p.m.
- This will be the first post-6 p.m. sunset since November.