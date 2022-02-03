21º

Metro Detroit weather: Bitter cold this week, light snow chances next week

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Feb. 3, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 3, 2022, afternoon and evening.

NOTE: A flood warning has been issued for the St. Clair River until noon Friday from St. Clair to Algonac, due to ice blockage.

Snow rest of Thursday

  • Snow continues to fall Thursday afternoon, with the accumulation really taking place south of M-59.
  • Snow should be wrapping up before midnight.
  • Amounts will range from a trace north to near 2-3 inches down near Toledo.

Bitter cold late this week

  • Temperatures start to really drop Thursday night, and with a breeze, it’ll feel like it’s near zero Friday morning.
  • It gets even colder Saturday morning, with lows close to zero, and wind chills near minus-10 degrees.

Snow chances next week

  • No big snow storms are in our near future, but there are chances to see some flakes fly.
  • On Sunday, the snow looks to stay just north of us, but we can’t rule out a few of us, mainly in the North Zone, seeing some light snow.
  • Wednesday into Thursday of next week brings another chance for a light accumulation. This is a ways out, so there’s a lot to shake out between now and then. But as of now, it looks like we could see some light snow.

Anniversary of coldest temperature in Michigan history

  • The anniversary of the coldest temperature in Michigan’s history is Wednesday (Feb. 9).
  • Back in 1934, Vanderbilt, Michigan, recorded a temperature of minus-51 degrees.

Sunset at 6 p.m.

  • On Thursday of next week (Feb. 10), the sun will set at 6 p.m.
  • This will be the first post-6 p.m. sunset since November.

