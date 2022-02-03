Metro Detroit weather: Snow continues into Thursday evening

DETROIT – Light to occasionally moderate snow returned to the area Thursday, as expected, and this will continue for the next several hours. It probably won’t wrap up for good until late Thursday evening in the far southeast.

Accumulations north of 8 Mile Road will be minimal, but south of 8 Mile Road, it’s a different story. Total Thursday accumulations there will range from perhaps 1-2 inches between 8 Mile Road and I-94, and 2-4 inches south of I-94.

A flood warning has been issued for the St. Clair River until noon Friday. Ice blockages, combined with the north winds, are elevating water levels, creating a high risk for flooding, which is either imminent or already occurring.

Once the snow ends Thursday, skies remain cloudy for the rest of the night, with lows between 5 and 10 degrees (-15 to -12 degrees Celsius). A north wind at 5-10 mph later Thursday night will drop wind chills to near or even below zero (-18 degrees Celsius) by dawn.

Ad

Thursday’s sunset is at 5:50 p.m., and Friday’s sunrise is at 7:43 a.m.

Friday

Mostly cloudy Friday, with highs only near 20 degrees (-7 degrees Celsius), but a northwest wind at 5-10 mph keeping afternoon wind chills near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Snow showers are possible overnight Friday, with lows near 5 degrees (-15 degrees Celsius), but dropping much colder if we get any clearing before dawn.

Weekend forecast

We should become partly cloudy Saturday, and that sunshine will help as highs only reach the low 20s (-6 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday night, with lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and not as cold Sunday, with highs in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weather links