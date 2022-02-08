Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow or a mix of both in this week’s forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 8, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Midweek mix
- Models are not spitting out a lot, but a rain/snow mix is looking more likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.
- Temperatures will warm above freezing most of the afternoon, but after sunset, they should drop to near freezing, allowing everything to change over to snow.
- A few snowflakes may stick around Thursday on the back side of this system, but we’re not expecting much in terms of accumulation.
Gusty winds this week
- Wednesday through Saturday will be a prolonged period of breezy conditions.
- The strongest winds will be around Friday, which is when we could see gusts over 35 mph.
Snow/rain Friday
- Another system comes by Friday, possibly into parts of Saturday.
- Long-range models are a little different on their solution, but the consensus right now seems to point to snow in the morning Friday that changes to rain in the afternoon as a warm front moves through. Then it changes back to snow at night as a cold front comes through.
- Some light snow may stick around for parts of Saturday, but little to no accumulation is expected Saturday.
- Snow accumulation chances are a bit of a question mark, with the warm air moving in midday Friday. But we expect a light accumulation of up to an inch remains possible by daybreak Saturday.
Anniversary of Michigan’s coldest temperature
- The anniversary of the coldest temperature in Michigan’s history is Wednesday (Feb. 9).
- Back in 1934, Vanderbilt, Michigan, recorded a temperature of minus-51 degrees.
Sunset at 6 p.m.
- On Thursday (Feb. 10), the sun will set at 6 p.m.
- This will be the first post-6 p.m. sunset since November.