28º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: Rain, snow or a mix of both in this week’s forecast

Wintry mix chances arrive in middle of week

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

Tags: Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, Weather Update, Weather, Weather Center, Now, Winter, Forecast, Weather Forecast, Cold, Rain, Freeze, Wind Advisory
The Michigan weather radar on Feb. 8, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 8, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Midweek mix

  • Models are not spitting out a lot, but a rain/snow mix is looking more likely Wednesday afternoon and evening.
  • Temperatures will warm above freezing most of the afternoon, but after sunset, they should drop to near freezing, allowing everything to change over to snow.
  • A few snowflakes may stick around Thursday on the back side of this system, but we’re not expecting much in terms of accumulation.

Gusty winds this week

  • Wednesday through Saturday will be a prolonged period of breezy conditions.
  • The strongest winds will be around Friday, which is when we could see gusts over 35 mph.

Snow/rain Friday

  • Another system comes by Friday, possibly into parts of Saturday.
  • Long-range models are a little different on their solution, but the consensus right now seems to point to snow in the morning Friday that changes to rain in the afternoon as a warm front moves through. Then it changes back to snow at night as a cold front comes through.
  • Some light snow may stick around for parts of Saturday, but little to no accumulation is expected Saturday.
  • Snow accumulation chances are a bit of a question mark, with the warm air moving in midday Friday. But we expect a light accumulation of up to an inch remains possible by daybreak Saturday.

Anniversary of Michigan’s coldest temperature

  • The anniversary of the coldest temperature in Michigan’s history is Wednesday (Feb. 9).
  • Back in 1934, Vanderbilt, Michigan, recorded a temperature of minus-51 degrees.

Sunset at 6 p.m.

  • On Thursday (Feb. 10), the sun will set at 6 p.m.
  • This will be the first post-6 p.m. sunset since November.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

twitter