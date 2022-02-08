Metro Detroit weather: Rising temperatures before a few snow chances later this week

DETROIT – Welcome to Tuesday, Motown.

Tuesday

Tuesday went from mostly cloudy to partly sunny during the day, with cold, but not unbearable, temperatures. Highs were near 30 degrees.

Sunset is at 5:57 p.m.

Temperatures remain around 30 degrees with fair skies Tuesday evening. Treated highways, roads and sidewalks remain dry and passable for travel to and from activities or running errands.

A southerly wind will provide an influx of warm air Tuesday night. This means temperatures will actually rise from nightfall to dawn. Temperatures will be in the low 30s overnight.

Wednesday

Sunrise is at 7:37 a.m. Wednesday

We will thaw nicely during the day Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Clouds will gradually be increasing, and some snow showers are possible by late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Because of the higher temperatures, some raindrops may mix with snowflakes.

Thursday and Friday

Thursday will have some morning snowflakes and afternoon sunshine. It will be chillier, with daytime temperatures in the low 30s.

A separate funnel system brings higher temperatures Friday. Afternoon temperatures will make it to the mid- and upper 30s. Snowflakes are possible, with minor accumulations from a trace to an inch of snow.

Weekend forecast

Super Bowl weekend will become colder after a cold front passes. Saturday will be partly sunny, with highs in the low and mid-20s.

The morning of Super Bowl Sunday will be frigid, with temperatures mostly in the single digits and below zero. The afternoon will be mostly sunny and very cold, with highs near 20 degrees.

