Metro Detroit weather: Week starts out cold with potential for snow but there’s a warmup on the way

DETROIT – Happy Valentine’s Day and welcome to Monday, Motown!

Sunshine returns for the holiday and remains very cold. A few snowflakes are possible, too. Tonight becomes frigid again under clearing skies. Tomorrow will be seasonably cold. Get ready for higher temperatures mid week then rain and snow at lower temperatures for the end of the week.

Monday will be mostly partly sunny and colder than average. The average high this time of year is 35°F. Afternoon temperatures will be 10 degrees below that. Highs will be in your 25°F, and the clouds a gather may produce a view on the flurries. It will not be a slippery or treacherous as Super Bowl Sunday.

Sunset is at 6:05 p.m.

Monday evening will be partly the mostly cloudy and cold. Temperatures will be around 20°F at dinner time. Then will have temperatures in the teens afterward.

Monday night we go from partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures plummet to the single digits with windchill’s near below 0°F.

Mid-week forecast

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and not as cold. I will be in your 30°F or just a bit more.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week. It will be breezy with skies going from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy. When will blowing much milder air as the mercury soars to near 50°F.

Rain showers arrived Wednesday night with temperature is above freezing; in the 40s and upper 30s .

As a cold front barrels through, temperatures fall during the day Thursday from above freezing to below freezing, and rain showers turn to snow showers. Wet and slushy conditions are possible before the end of the day. Computer models have wildly different forecasts for snow totals. One has 2 inches or less while another has over 5 inches. It is too early to support either of these results.

Weekend forecast

Friday may have some morning snow showers before becoming partly sunny. It becomes colder with high temperatures in the low 20s to near 25°F.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly mostly sunny and chili. Each day, I will be in the lower and middle 30s.

