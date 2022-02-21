Metro Detroit weather: Lovely, breezy Sunday night with temps above freezing

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

This evening remains breezy, but it feels great. Temps remain above freezing toward and after sunset. The wind calms down tonight as temperatures stabilize and remain well above average. Clouds gather tonight and tomorrow, and it remains dry. Presidents Day will have milder than average weather, again. Tuesday is the warmest day of the week ... and the wettest. Then it gets colder with a chance of snow before the week ends.

Hold on to your hats, again. It gets windy. The wind giving a boost to our temperatures will be increasing in speed. Wind speed will be as high as 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

A decent amount of melting continues Sunday evening. Skies will be fair, and temperatures will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Sunset is at 6:12 p.m.

Sunday night will become mostly cloudy. It will be chilly with temperatures well above average. The normal low this time of year is 22 deggrees. We’ll have overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. . Our furnaces will not have to work as hard as they did the past few nights. Pets should remain indoors, though.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with filtered sunshine. It will be cool but warmer than average again. Highs will be near 45°F.

Our next low pressure system arrives Monday night into Tuesday. Temperatures will be close to freezing, especially north of 8 mile road, Monday night as clouds lower in thicken. There is a chance of a brief wintry mix in these neighborhoods. With the influx of warm air, any wintry precipitation quickly turns to rain as Tuesday progresses. Afternoon temperatures will be near 50°F.

Wednesday becomes colder again under partly sunny skies. It will be breezy with highs back in the upper 20s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a chance of snow showers. The mercury will be in the low and middle 20s.

Friday will be mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the middle 20s.

Saturday become sunnier. It will be chilly with ties near 30°F or just a bit more.

