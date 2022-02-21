Metro Detroit weather: Rain into Tuesday, snow later this week

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 21, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Rain Monday night/Tuesday
- Clouds increase Monday evening and rain moves in at night.
- This rain continues through what will likely be a soggy Tuesday.
- Up to half an inch of rain is looking possible. While widespread flooding isn’t expected, it is possible in some spots, considering the ground is still very saturated from the snowmelt and past rain.
Snow later this week
- Don’t get too used to the warmth and rain, as temperatures fall and snow returns later this week.
- On Friday, the snow will be adding up, and while it’s too far out for us to talk specifics, it’s safe to say we’ll be shoveling something. It’s not a huge snow storm, but some snow will need to be moved.
Daylight over 11 hours
- Thursday (Feb. 24) is the first day in a long time that we’ll have more than 11 hours of daylight.
- This number continues to climb through mid- to late June.
Earliest ‘last measurable snow’
- Sick of the snow? Relief is on the horizon. Looking back at our records, the earliest “last measurable snow of the season” anniversary is Friday (Feb. 25).
- Back on Feb. 25, 1878, we picked up 0.2 inches, making it the last measurable snow of the season that year.