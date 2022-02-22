Metro Detroit weather: Warming with waves of wet weather

DETROIT – Temperatures have continued to warm this Tuesday morning for most of SE Lower Michigan as rounds of rain keep moving our way from the south. A frontal boundary in our North Zone has kept temps near freezing and that threat for ice in play through at least 6 a.m. This is mainly for areas north of I-69 into the tip of the Thumb and toward Saginaw. Huron and Tuscola Counties are in a Winter Weather Advisory for the freezing rain sticking around. Also be alert in northern Oakland and Macomb counties for some spotty freezing rain and sleet.

The rest of us get just plain rain with temps in the low and mid 40s over Metro Detroit as you head out and about early. Plan on a slow and wet morning drive with a possibility to hydroplane from the rain and gradually melting snow.

Sunrise is at 7:19 a.m.

Anyone driving north will run into more problems with ice and the Winter Weather Advisory expires at noon today. Keep that umbrella handy and make sure your feet are protected against standing water on the streets and sidewalks. Warm air will piggyback with these showers as our high temps settle in the middle 50s today and waves of wet weather will be persistent through the morning and afternoon.

Our model data hints at about a half of inch of rain on top of the melting snow so, peek in the basement a time or two today just in case. We believe there may be a few isolated areas that will see the heaviest showers training over them dropping 0.75″ to an inch of rain all day.

A Flood Warning continues along the River Raisin near Monroe City so that is an area you’ll really want to avoid if you live in our South Zone. Rain showers will begin to lighten up in the late afternoon or early evening before a cold front plows through here on the tail end of this event. The river remains near or above flood stage and is an area you’ll want to most definitely avoid until further notice.

Sunset is at 6:15 p.m.

Temps finally begin to fall after midnight and by 8 a.m. Wednesday, we will see and feel numbers in the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens and that means Winter is back. It will be a dry day as we transition back to the cold which means temps will only warm a few degrees into the low 30s with winds WNW 7-17 gusting 20-25mph at times.

Thursday is the onset of a snow system which may bring a few scattered snow showers into our area by mid or late afternoon with teens early warming to near 30 degrees. Most of the snow is late, late Thursday and Friday morning where we could see a couple two, three inches of new snow before and during the morning drive. Plan on a slow one and we will keep you posted as that end of the week snowmaker gets closer.

The weekend looks cool with teens to near 30 degrees both days and a chance for scattered snow showers on Sunday afternoon.

