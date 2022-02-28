Metro Detroit weather: When to expect rain, snow during this week’s wintry mix

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 28, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Stray snowflakes north
- There are a few snowflakes trying to swing through Monday afternoon from the west.
- We’ll keep those chances going, mainly along and north of M-59. We expect little to no impact from this.
Rain/wintry mix Tuesday and Wednesday
- Models are not in good agreement, but at this point, we’re keeping the chance for a rain/wintry mix later Tuesday, then again later Wednesday.
- Tuesday looks to be more rain than wintry mix, with the rain being south of M-59.
- Wednesday looks to be more snow than rain, with the snow being north of I-94.
Rain this weekend, next week
- A strengthening system brings us rain Saturday, a few showers Sunday, then more rain Monday.
- A few snowflakes may start us off early Saturday, but most of what falls with this system will be rain.
Normal high back to 40 degrees
- On Tuesday (March 1), the normal high is back to 40 degrees.