Metro Detroit weather: When to expect rain, snow during this week’s wintry mix

More rain expected Tuesday; more snow Wednesday

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on Feb. 28, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Feb. 28, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Stray snowflakes north

  • There are a few snowflakes trying to swing through Monday afternoon from the west.
  • We’ll keep those chances going, mainly along and north of M-59. We expect little to no impact from this.

Rain/wintry mix Tuesday and Wednesday

  • Models are not in good agreement, but at this point, we’re keeping the chance for a rain/wintry mix later Tuesday, then again later Wednesday.
  • Tuesday looks to be more rain than wintry mix, with the rain being south of M-59.
  • Wednesday looks to be more snow than rain, with the snow being north of I-94.

Rain this weekend, next week

  • A strengthening system brings us rain Saturday, a few showers Sunday, then more rain Monday.
  • A few snowflakes may start us off early Saturday, but most of what falls with this system will be rain.

Normal high back to 40 degrees

  • On Tuesday (March 1), the normal high is back to 40 degrees.

