Metro Detroit weather: Forecasting rain, light snow chances Wednesday

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 1, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Precipitation rest of Tuesday
- A few light showers continue to fall Tuesday afternoon, mainly in the South Zone. This is where chances will continue to be best through sunset, but it’s worth mentioning that areas north of I-94 could still see some light rain or a light wintry mix in the evening.
- We expect little impact from this.
Rain/snow/mix Tuesday, Wednesday
- Wednesday still looks to be the better chance for precipitation.
- Rain starts off in the afternoon, and for the South Zone, rain will continue into the evening.
- Areas north of I-94 will see the rain change over to light snow in the evening, with all of this coming to an end near midnight.
- Areas north of I-94 could see a light accumulation, with a few tenths of an inch looking likely for most. Some spots could see around a half-inch.
Rain this weekend, next week
- The timing of this system has been tweaked a bit, but it still looks like Saturday through Monday are soggy and mild days.
- Heavy rain is looking possible very early Sunday morning, then again Monday morning.
Sunrise at 7 a.m.
- On Sunday (March 6), the sun will rise at 7 a.m. Sunrise will continue to be earlier and earlier through mid-June.