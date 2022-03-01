Metro Detroit weather: Tuesday temps March up, but showers are suspect

Good Tuesday morning and welcome to March 2022! It’s a mild start to the month with temps in the low to mid 30s if you’re just getting up and getting going. Skies are producing some cloud cover but it’s fairly dry closer to the surface here and that is important for what is to come in the next couple of days. You can expect dry conditions and a light breeze which only makes it feel a few degrees cooler than those mid 30s this morning. We will get to see a little bit of sunshine as the sun rises this Tuesday morning making for a really nice looking start to the day all over Metro Detroit before more clouds move in.

Sunrise is at 7:08 a.m.

Michigan, and the entire Great Lakes region, is in the storm track for a number of systems lining up over the Pacific Ocean, in the Pacific Northwest, and into the High Plains over the next few days. There is a warmer batch of air sneaking in as a warm front is bringing the southern half of the state into the lower to mid 40s later today with light winds WSW 5-12 mph. A cold front brought snow into Northern Lower Michigan yesterday, and the tail end of that front is going to cruise through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario in the afternoon bringing the slight chance for a few rain showers mixed with a few snow showers especially in our North Zone. Most of our computer model data is not confident in showing showers today but I think there will be a few scattered, light rain showers and even a few flurries or flakes in spots. The odds for wet weather increase a little bit tomorrow for most of Metro Detroit.

Sunset is at 6:23 p.m.

Wednesday will start out quiet and mild with temps in the upper 20s to low 30s under mostly cloudy skies as we get going tomorrow. Computer model data does deliver better chances for wet weather but the timing and type differs in some of the models. That means the European model calls for snow showers starting in the afternoon into the evening across most of Metro Detroit and lesser chances in our South Zone. A few different American models point to more of a wintry mix of rain and snow in the late afternoon and evening which will be scattered and light. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees with a mild wind WSW 5-15 mph and we will plan for a weak winter storm and a cold front bringing a scattered wintry mix later Wednesday afternoon and/or evening into early Thursday.

Most of Thursday looks dry but that cold front will deliver a couple of days of colder air once again as our roller coaster ride continues. Skies will be much brighter than Tuesday or Wednesday but morning lows will be in the lower 20s, and highs will likely get no warmer than freezing. Yes, low 30s and a biting wind NW 7-15mph. Friday will be a similar day with a chilly start, partly sunny skies, and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

The weekend ahead looks challenging and it may start out very icy and dicey. There’s a chance for light rain and snow early Saturday before temps get above freezing and that could bring some ice which is worth watching. Then temps take off with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees with only a few scattered, light rain showers likely at this time. Sunday will start with some soaking rain showers and then, our highs will surge into the upper 50s and low 60s as the skies clear out in the afternoon.

Monday looks eerily similar with morning downpours and a dry afternoon with temps closer to 50 degrees.

