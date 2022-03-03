32º

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures warm up this weekend before another snow chance

Monday could bring another snowstorm

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

The Michigan weather radar on March 3, 2022. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 3, 2022, afternoon and evening.

Warming trend in place

  • It’s cool Thursday, and another cold night is in store, with lows in the teens. But warmer temperatures are on the horizon.
  • We expect temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday.
    • Sunday’s high is after daybreak. The rest of the day is colder and windy.

Rain Saturday night/Sunday

  • Overnight Saturday into the first part of Sunday is when the rain is expected, with the heaviest rain before sunrise Sunday.
  • We can’t rule out a few spotty showers in the afternoon Sunday, but the widespread heavy rain is early in the morning.

Snow chances Monday

  • We’re still leaning toward snow Monday, but the rain/snow line should be just to our south.
  • Long-range models are a bit sporadic in terms of snow totals, but it’s safe to say we’ll have to move some snow, and roads will be slick Monday.

Sunrise at 7 a.m.

  • On Sunday (March 6), the sun will rise at 7 a.m. Sunrise will continue to be earlier and earlier through mid-June.

