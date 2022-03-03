Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures warm up this weekend before another snow chance

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for March 3, 2022, afternoon and evening.
Warming trend in place
- It’s cool Thursday, and another cold night is in store, with lows in the teens. But warmer temperatures are on the horizon.
- We expect temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday.
- Sunday’s high is after daybreak. The rest of the day is colder and windy.
Rain Saturday night/Sunday
- Overnight Saturday into the first part of Sunday is when the rain is expected, with the heaviest rain before sunrise Sunday.
- We can’t rule out a few spotty showers in the afternoon Sunday, but the widespread heavy rain is early in the morning.
Snow chances Monday
- We’re still leaning toward snow Monday, but the rain/snow line should be just to our south.
- Long-range models are a bit sporadic in terms of snow totals, but it’s safe to say we’ll have to move some snow, and roads will be slick Monday.
Sunrise at 7 a.m.
- On Sunday (March 6), the sun will rise at 7 a.m. Sunrise will continue to be earlier and earlier through mid-June.