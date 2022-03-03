Metro Detroit will see 50s and 60s this weekend, tricking us into thinking winter is over

Break out the shorts, and then put them away again -- it’s one of those March weekends in Metro Detroit.

Spring is a few weeks away -- and for Michigan standards, it’s more like six weeks away -- but this weekend will give us all a much needed dose of what’s to come. But don’t be fooled. Winter isn’t over. You’ve been warned.

Here’s what to expect this weekend from Local4Caster Brandon Roux:

Warmer air will be coming into Pure Michigan all day Saturday under a deck of clouds that will be hard to shake. We do have a shot at 50 degrees or warmer, even with the lack of sunshine. And this is just an appetizer for what is to come Sunday.

We’ll stay mild overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Rain will arrive in the morning, but because temps will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees to start the day, there’s no real threat for snow or ice.

The rain will start to move out Sunday afternoon and temps will take off into the lower 60s! Yes: the 60s, which will put us close to record high temperature territory. But, as always in Michigan, it won’t last long.

But here’s where the warning comes into play. After this lovely weekend warm up, we’re back to winter. Like, we could be shoveling some snow early next week.

Next week forecast. (WDIV)

But don’t listen to me. Heck, I’m not even going to listen to me. This weekend, I’m acting like winter is over, and there’s nothing you can do about it!

Cheers, Metro Detroit! Enjoy it.